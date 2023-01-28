Watch CBS News
Owner of Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe retires after 42 years

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's spent decades feeding cops, athletes, politicians, reporters and neighbors.

Now, the owner of the Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe is hanging up his apron. After 42 years, owner and operator Nick Mastros is retiring and handing over the North Side shop.

But the changing of hands doesn't mean a changing of sandwich-making philosophy. The new operator is the shop's chef.

Mastros said he will miss one thing the most.

"The repeat customers from all walks of life. It doesn't matter, you could one day be sitting next to someone building Heinz Field, and the next day Mr. Rooney could be here or a construction worker or councilman or judge or a mayor could be here."

Mastros' 94-year-old mother, who's been the shop's cashier, is also retiring.

