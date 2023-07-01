Overdose death of police officer under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The death of a police officer by a drug overdose in Cambria County is under investigation.

On June 13, 2023, West Hills Police Sergeant Michael Beblar died as a result of an overdose.

Investigators later found drugs that were evidence from current and past cases among his personal items. Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the West Hills Police Department's evidence-holding protocol.

"I think it's safe to say this wasn't a one-off occurrence. How long was it going on? Frankly, we'll never know," said Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

"Though these incidents that are occurring, we cannot make right, we work to diminish them, and we make them move forward from here on out," Community Affairs Officer Tristan Tappe said.

The county DA said nine active cases are missing evidence or were tampered with. He also said it does not appear that Beblar received drugs from sources outside the police department.