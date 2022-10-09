Watch CBS News
Over 3,000 runners turn out for the annual Pittsburgh Penguins Run & Family Walk

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, over 3,000 runners laced up their shoes and hit the pavement for the annual Pittsburgh Penguins Run & Family Walk.

This is the tenth year for the run down at PPG Paints Arena -- and all proceeds from the run go to the Mario Lemieux Foundation's cancer research and patient care initiatives.

"It's a kickoff to the Pens' season and we've had 80 people who have run the race all ten times so it's a huge testament to us that they keep coming back," said Nancy Angus, the Executive Director of the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Over the course of ten years, the run has raised over $1.5 million.

