Osprey recovering after nest catches fire in Mercer County

A young osprey is recovering after its nest caught on fire on top of a utility pole in Mercer County.

Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County said it received a young osprey on June 27 that was suffering from respiratory distress and singed feathers after a fire at her nest near Clark.

In a Facebook post, the wildlife center said smoke inhalation is a "critical medical emergency" for birds.

The bird, named Smokey, was given supplemental oxygen and medication. After treatment, the wildlife center said Smokey stabilized and has a good prognosis. She no longer needs oxygen support and she started self-feeding this week.

(Photo: Tamarack Wildlife Center/Facebook)

Ospreys in Pennsylvania migrate south, sometimes as far as South America, but since Smokey's flight feathers were damaged, she won't be able to fly this fall. The wildlife center said she'll need a complete molt before she's released. When she molts, she'll also replace her singed contour feathers, which help keep water away in the rain and play an important role in thermoregulation.

The National Audubon Society says ospreys' preference for tall, open platforms often leads them to nest on utility poles. After the pesticide DDT was banned in 1972, ospreys have flourished and expanded their nesting range. The Audubon Society says one study showed nearly nine in 10 osprey pairs build their nests on human-made structures.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center thanked everyone who helped Smokey, including the local fire chief, game warden, volunteers and rehabilitators.