Organized crime ring targeting skill game machines in Pennsylvania, police say

Police in Westmoreland County are looking for an organized crime ring targeting skill game machines across the state.

The Mount Pleasant Borough Police Department said a group of four, including a woman believed to be the getaway driver, wasn't playing the game. They were playing the system. They allegedly carried out their most recent heist at the Mount Pleasant Express just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heather Paul was behind the register. She was speaking with one of the suspects, Brian Oliver.

"Occupied my time playing the lottery, asking me questions about certain products," Paul said. "At that time, I realized he was distracting me."

Oliver's accused of being the lookout man, while the two other people inside did the dirty work. Police say they would pick the lock on the skill games and cash in the winning tickets.

"I guess these machines have an alert on them. So, they called the store, and the person on duty, they asked, 'Could you go get the license plate number?'" Well, they backed out cause they must've heard the conversation or something. They backed out of the parking lot and left one of the men behind," Paul said.

Oliver was arrested when Mount Pleasant police arrived. Investigators say they found a skill games key on him. According to investigators, the group has played this game before.

Before coming to the Mt. Pleasant Express, they scoped out the former Valero gas station on West Main Street, but they didn't try their luck. They've allegedly hit the jackpot at about 24 locations throughout the state, raking in at least $200,000.

Police are also looking for the getaway car: a 2023 black Jeep Cherokee with an Illinois license plate. Anyone with information can call the police at 724-547-7210 or 911.