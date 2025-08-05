Attorney for man charged with killing his baby plans to appeal civil lawsuit after new allegations

There's another strange twist in the case involving the death of a 2-month-old boy in Washington County.

After the county coroner alleged the district attorney pressured him to file a false death certificate, an attorney for the suspect, Jordan Clarke, says this backs his civil lawsuit.

Noah Geary, representing Clarke in this civil suit, says it was dismissed, but he plans to appeal it. He said Clarke hasn't been given a fair shake during this situation.

Geary said the recent lawsuit from the Washington County coroner backs his claims. That lawsuit alleged Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pressured the coroner into a false death certificate for 2-month-old Sawyer Clarke after the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death as undetermined.

"He should not be in jail. The charges should have been dismissed. There's no evidence of anything," Geary said.

Geary said Walsh and Judge John DiSalle forced a seven-month delay in the burial of the 2-month-old boy, which caused significant decomposition of the body.

"That it's disgraceful Walsh and DiSalle did this to the family and to Sawyer Clarke, and they did it intentionally," Geary said.

Walsh has denied the claims of the county coroner in KDKA's prior reports.

"That's insane. Coroner Warco's allegations are simply ludicrous," Walsh said on July 29th about the coroner's allegations.

As for this civil lawsuit, the district attorney reiterated how it's been dismissed. Judge DiSalle's office and the county coroner offered no comment.

Geary said the whole situation has been devastating for the Clarke family.

"They are sickened. They are distraught. They are disillusioned," Geary said.

Geary plans to submit the appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania next week. If it's heard, Geary believes a ruling could be made by next spring.