Washington County coroner alleges DA pressured him to file false death certificate for political gain

The Washington County coroner alleges the county's district attorney pressured him to file a false death certificate in a case for political gain.

For the past two years, Jordan Clarke has been in jail awaiting trial in the death of his 2-month-old son Sawyer. But in a special petition to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, an anti-death penalty group in Philadelphia is asking the case be thrown out, saying Clarke is being prosecuted for political reasons, something Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh denies.

"This is a liberal Hail Mary and an absolute witch-hunt liberal smear against a Republican in Washington County, that isn't even close to Philadelphia," Walsh said.

Three years ago, police found the baby unresponsive at the Clarke's Peters Township home, and the baby was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died.

Allegheny County Medical Examiner Karl Williams conducted an autopsy, but ruled that the cause of death could not be determined.

The Atlantic Center for Capital Representation, a non-profit organization that offers support for defendants in death penalty cases, in court papers produced an affidavit from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco, who says Walsh — who was up for election — pressured him to file a false death certificate, ruling it a homicide.

Last week, the Atlantic Center for Capital Representation filed a petition against Walsh, claiming he's abused his power to seek the death penalty.

"He says I need this to be a homicide, I need to win an election and has coroner Warco file a false death certificate listing a different cause and manner of death," Frances Harvey with the Atlantic Center for Capital Representation said.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked Walsh, "Did you tell coroner Warco I need this to be a homicide, I need it to win an election?"

"That's insane," Walsh said. "Coroner Warco's allegations are simply ludicrous."

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "Is he lying?"

"Yes," Walsh responded. "For him to allege that, I question his mental fitness and his fitness for office."

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Warco said the matter is before the court and declined comment. But attorney Bill Difenderfer, who is representing Clarke, says the case should be thrown out.

"If true for personal gain in an election is not only prosecutorial misconduct, it's totally outrageous and very troubling," Difenderfer said.

"The only political thing happening here is the same group is absolutely politically motivated because they're a liberal anti-death penalty group," Walsh said. "I don't know what other definition of politics you can have."

It's not clear when or if the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear this petition, but Difenderfer says he'll be filing his own petition to have charges against Clarke thrown out.