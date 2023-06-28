Opponents of proposed Frick Park apartment development speak out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A proposed apartment complex near Frick Park is getting major pushback.

We reached out to the group "Friends of Frick Park" and it shared a video of what the 160-unit residential complex in Swisshelm Park will look like.

It's set to be built at the former Irish Centre.

Opponents of the development have cited safety concerns and traffic concerns.

The developer responded by saying it would be replacing a blighted property.

Sean Crist from Friends of Frick Pak shared a statement, which you can read below.

"We can allow the park to be nibbled away or we can protect it so that it's still here when we're gone and the next generation can enjoy it."

The next zoning board hearing regarding the proposal is on August 3.