Operations extended at Darlington Township health resource center

Beaver County residents near East Palestine now able to get medical help

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is extending operations at its Darlington Township health resource center for residents impacted by the East Palestine train derailment.

As of Thursday, the department said 466 people have visited to get medical and emergency behavioral health evaluations, sign up for soil and water quality testing, get help with the Assessment of Chemical Exposure survey and ask questions.

The health resource center will operate March 13-15 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and March 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is still conducting surveys among residents who live near the derailment. Darlington Township, Beaver County was within the one-mile radius that evacuated during a controlled burn of the toxic chemicals inside the train.

Ohio has been releasing the results of surveys, most recently saying that at the end of Monday, 320 surveys have been filled out, showing 72% of people reporting headaches, 57% anxiety, 52% coughing, 49% tiredness and fatigue and 47% irritation, pain or burning on their skin.

While local, state and federal officials continue to say the air and water are safe, residents are still concerned about symptoms and the potential long-term impacts.