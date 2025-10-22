Pennsylvania State Police resume Operation Safe Stop initiative

Police are on the lookout for drivers who are breaking the law when it comes to driving around school buses as part of the ongoing Operation Safe Stop initiative.

The premise behind Operation Safe Stop is to get motorists to pay more attention to school buses when they're operating motor vehicles around them, as authorities have noted an increase in incidents and close calls between school buses and other vehicles.

State police say those who violate these rules often have varying reasons for doing it, but none of them are good excuses.

"Every morning, we all know there are school buses on the road," said Trooper Kalee Barnhart with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Every year, students are killed or injured getting on or off the bus. The most recent numbers tell a sad tale.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, about 17,000 children end up in the emergency room annually after school bus-related incidents, with 19 school-age students getting killed as riders and pedestrians.

"It does get reported frequently," said David Schreiber, the transportation supervisor at the Bentworth School District.

"Troopers and local police will be working with school bus drivers and school officials to identify high-violation areas and increase patrols where violations are most common," Trooper Barnhart added.

State police say what's most perplexing is the fact that the rules regarding how drivers should deal with school buses are pretty simple.

"When the red lights are flashing, and the stop arm is extended, you must stop, whether you are approaching from behind or coming from the opposite direction," Trooper Barnhart said.

Dangerous driving around school buses isn't new, but law enforcement says it's happening more, likely for several reasons.

"Distracted driving plays a huge role," Trooper Barnhart added. "Additionally, everyone is in a hurry."

For drivers who don't follow the rules, there are steep penalties they could face for these infractions, including a $250 fine, five points added to the driver's license, and a 60-day license suspension, all for the first offense.