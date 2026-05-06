After teen lured from Pennsylvania home, law enforcement reminds parents it's "extremely dangerous to be online"

An Allegheny County teen is back home and safe after police said she was lured from her home over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old Christopher Jones from Luzerne County contacted the 14-year-old girl on the online chat platform Discord.

"Upon review of the communications, it was discovered that (Jones) was aware of the teen's age, discussed specific sexual acts with the teen, offered to bring the teen to his home to visit an amusement park in the eastern part of the state, and suggested their cover story would be that they were father and daughter if anybody questioned why they were together," said Jason Gagorik, chief of the Whitehall Borough Police Department.

The teen was reported missing by her family on Sunday. Gagorik said investigators believe she was lured from her home sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. Gagorik said they also believe the communication between Jones and the teen began on May 1.

Within 24 hours of the teen being reported missing, Gagorik said law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service, tracked Jones' location and located the teen.

"At approximately 9:30 that night on Monday, May 4, agents entered the residence safely, locating the teen inside. Christopher Jones was immediately taken into custody," Gagorik said.

The teen was taken to a local medical facility in the eastern part of the state as a precaution, police said. She has since been reunited with her family.

"This case serves as an important reminder to families and guardians about the importance of being vigilant with what your children are doing online," Gagorik said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, local police, along with the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office and the Secret Service, stressed the importance of knowing what children are doing online.

"You can't just assume that your child's just playing a video game anymore. It is extremely dangerous to be online," said Robert Pyle, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service.

The FBI said it's not one app or social media site in particular that is a threat, saying predators are everywhere.

"These threats, frankly, move at the speed of social media. But if you are out there trying to prey on a minor, I want you to know that so too does law enforcement move at the speed of social media," Richard Evanchec with the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office said.

Evanchec said investigators connected Jones to the teen after finding evidence on her iPad.

"A preliminary review of the information inside the iPad showed that she had been communicating with several people outside of the Baldwin-Whitehall area," Gagorik said.

Evanchec said children and teens should never take photos of themselves and should always be cautious about who they are communicating with online. He encourages parents to check their children's phones and tablets, even video games, saying prevention is key.

"We encourage parents to maintain open communication with their children. Talk to them about the dangers of who they talk to, and, most importantly, do not share their private personal information with anybody other than known friends or family," Gagorik said.

Jones is now behind bars awaiting extradition to Allegheny County, where he faces a list of charges, including unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and attempt to commit several sexual offenses.

"If you think that you're in a position where you're going to try to harm or kidnap or otherwise terrorize a minor, know that the FBI, Secret Service, Whitehall Police Department and our partners are going to move just as fast as you are to get you in custody," Evanchec said.