One person stabbed in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in the hospital after being stabbed early on Friday morning in East Liberty.

The stabbing took place around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Larimer Avenue and Kalida Drive.

The person taken to the hospital's condition is not known at this time.

We've reached out to police to learn more about what took place just a few hours ago.

