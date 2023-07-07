Watch CBS News
One person stabbed in East Liberty

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One hospitalized after stabbing
One hospitalized after stabbing 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in the hospital after being stabbed early on Friday morning in East Liberty. 

The stabbing took place around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Larimer Avenue and Kalida Drive. 

The person taken to the hospital's condition is not known at this time. 

We've reached out to police to learn more about what took place just a few hours ago. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 4:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

