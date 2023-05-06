One person killed in late-night shooting in Homstead

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - One person is dead and Allegheny County police are investigating after a shooting late on Friday night in Homestead.

According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., they were notified of shots fired in the 100 block of E. 17th Street. Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man between two homes with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

