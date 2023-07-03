One person killed in early-morning Beltzhoover fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following an early-morning house fire in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

The fire broke out early Monday morning along Estella Avenue near the intersection with Cedarhurst Street.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Assistant Chief Mathew Davis tells KDKA that multiple calls reported the house fire just after 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within a few minutes of the calls and found heavy fire on the second floor.

One victim was found and pronounced dead in the home.

Another victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's Investigation Unit is working to find the cause of what sparked the flames.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.