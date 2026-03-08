Watch CBS News
One person killed in Cecil Township crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Cecil Township on Sunday night.

Washington County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital from a crash that happened along Route 980 around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers said that police and firefighters from Cecil Township responded to the scene.

The Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company #3 said on Facebook that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Route 980 was being shut down between O'Hare Road and Route 50 while first responders were at the scene.

"The road will be closed for an extended period of time," the fire company said.

The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released.

