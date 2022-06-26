One person killed, another in critical condition in overnight shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot.

Just after midnight, two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition.

One of those men was later pronounced dead.

Pittsburgh Police detectives are working to learn where the shooting happened.

They're asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at (412)-323-7800.

This was just one of several shootings that happened on Saturday, including an early-morning shooting where an officer was struck by a bullet.

Seven people, including that officer, were struck by gunfire on Saturday.

"I'm both saddened and angry that we as a Bureau were reminded last night of the inherent risks of the profession as officers work to take violent individuals off the streets," said outgoing Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. "We are grateful that our officer is out of the hospital and doing well following this traumatic experience. There is no question that his ballistic vest saved his life. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and its peer support team will ensure that he and his family receive all of the assistance they require. These incidents underscore the urgency we all feel to continue addressing the underlying causes of this increased violence. In the meantime, our officers will not waver in their commitment to keep Pittsburgh's communities safe and peaceful, answering 9-1-1 calls without hesitation."

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details