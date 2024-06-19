One person injured in Elliott fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday along Gibson Street.

Aerial footage captured by the KDKA Drone Team showed flames shooting from the roof.

One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire along Gibson Street in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

It appeared that the home where the fire started was sandwiched between a couple of others, but it's unclear if the flames spread to those homes or if there was any damage to the other homes.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital by medics. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's also unclear how the fire started.