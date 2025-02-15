Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person injured after vehicle rollover in South Park

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A vehicle rolled over Saturday morning on McConkey Road in South Park Township according to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department. 

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene but one of them reported there was no entrapment. 

One person had minor injures and was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle was towed and the roadway has been cleared. 

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by Allegheny County Police, according to the fire department.

img2rollover215.jpg
(Broughton Volunteer Fire Department)
fireimage1215.jpg
(Broughton Volunteer Fire Department)

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.