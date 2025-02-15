1 person injured after vehicle rollover in South Park

A vehicle rolled over Saturday morning on McConkey Road in South Park Township according to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene but one of them reported there was no entrapment.

One person had minor injures and was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle was towed and the roadway has been cleared.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by Allegheny County Police, according to the fire department.

(Broughton Volunteer Fire Department)