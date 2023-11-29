Woman in critical condition after being hit by shuttle bus in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a shuttle bus in Oakland this morning.

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that she was taken to the hospital after being hit at the intersection of Terrace Street and Sutherland Drive on Pitt's campus near the Petersen Events Center.

First responders were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a woman who was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

Bystanders were able to perform CPR until first responders arrived.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

