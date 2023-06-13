One-of-a-kind Taylor Swift cookies sold out at Oakmont Bakery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It seems everyone is getting in on the Taylor Swift action.

Dozens of restaurants are having special brunches or serving specialty cocktails before the concerts, and the Oakmont Bakery is not missing out.

In a post on Instagram, the bakery said it is "enchanted to announce" the Eras Tour ice-sugar cookies.

But don't just show up at the store hoping to get them. They are already sold out, just like Swift's shows on Friday and Saturday.

The bakery made about 1,000 six-packs, and the store says it likely won't be making any more.