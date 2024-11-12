One man shot, another hurt jumping from window in Homestead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man was shot and another was hurt while jumping from a window in Homestead on Monday night.

Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of shots being fired in the area of McClure Street just before 5:45 on Monday evening.

One man was shot and another was hurt jumping from a window in Homestead. Allegheny County Police are investigating. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had injured his leg while jumping out of a window during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say a short time later, a man who had been shot in the face and the abdomen arrived at a local hospital and said they were shot in the area of McClure Street. He's also expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating and say that it appears the two men were shooting at each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.