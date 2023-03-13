Watch CBS News
One male pronounced dead after shooting in Clairton home

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - According to Allegheny County Police, a male was shot and killed inside of a home in Clairton. 

Officials were called to the 400 block of Miller Avenue just after 7:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside of a residence. When they arrived, first responders found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

