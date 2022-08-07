'One heart, two lives:' Heart recipient honors donor by placing lock in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just over a year ago, Brooke Sturgis went from being young and healthy to fighting for her life.

She was life-flighted to Pittsburgh after she went into cardiogenic shock.

On June 30, 2021, she received a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian.

One year after the life-saving event, Brooke found a very Pittsburgh way to honor her donor.

"I decided that I had to do to honor that sacrifice he made for me so I placed a lock, it says 'one heart, two lives' and it has the date of the night that he passed away and this is the date I had my transplant," she said.

All she knows about her donor that saved her life is that he was between 25 and 28 years old.

Brooke said she feels much better today and one day hopes to connect with her donor's family.

