On A Positive Note: WQED hosts 'Cardigan Party' to honor Mister Rogers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On A Positive Note, KDKA-TV was invited to the annual "Cardigan Party" at WQED studios.

It's a celebration of the life of Fred Rogers and is held in the very studio that hosted his show until 2001.

And, as you can guess, the dress code was all about the cardigans. They became of symbol of kindness as Rogers wore his famous cardigan in each episode.

WQED's Chris Fennimore said, "Kindness is something we never have enough of, and there's no situation that isn't improved by kindness."

The sold-out event also featured other popular Pittsburgh traditions, including Polka bands and a cookie table.