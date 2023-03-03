Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra throws birthday surprise for 10-year-old boy from Kennedy Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fred Poe of Kennedy Township just turned 10-years-old, but he certainly didn't celebrate his birthday in a typical way.

A birthday surprise was waiting for him during intermission of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's performance at Heinz Hall. Greeting him was world-renowned violin virtuoso Gil Shaham, who was in Pittsburgh for a guest performance.

Shaham and a quartet of other violinists from the Symphony played a round of "Happy Birthday" for the young musician.

Poe was featured on KDKA-TV's "On A Positive Note" in 2021. He was born with a life-threatening condition that, essentially, left him without a portion of his heart.

At his fourth open-heart surgery, he made a wish via the Make-A-Wish Foundation to learn to play the violin. It was the first instrument wish the organization had ever received.

Pittsburgh Symphony violinist Chris Wu saw the story and offered to organize the harmonious surprise.

"I think the violin makes me feel calm, relaxed but happy," Poe said at his musical birthday celebration.

His mother said, "Ten years ago I never thought we'd be sitting here enjoying such a spectacular concert. The people that have been touched by Fred's story, it is wonderful to see how many people he has affected and are overjoyed to see his enthusiasm for music."