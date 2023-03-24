On A Positive Note: Drop the Puck on Cancer shows no one fights alone

Drop the Puck on Cancer makes sure no one fights alone

Drop the Puck on Cancer makes sure no one fights alone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of friends in the South Hills has set out to keep their friends' legacies alive.

The annual Drop the Puck on Cancer event is Saturday, and KDKA-TV's Kym Gable has the story behind it.

Matt Harkins' basement is bursting with baskets, sports memorabilia and dedication to a cause he holds so very dear.

"It's a fundraiser like none you'll ever go to," said Harkins, who is on the board of directors for Drop the Puck on Cancer.

He's talking about the Drop the Puck on Cancer hockey tournament in Brentwood. It all began in 2012 after Tom Cavateo and Julie Andrulonis Duttine died after battling the disease.

Their friends wanted to memorialize them and help their relatives. At first, the goal was small.

"Raise a couple of hundred dollars," Harkins said. "Well, it snowballed and we raised $40,000 the first year. We thought we were one and done."

Twelve years later, it's a registered non-profit organization that has raised more than $800,000. The event has also evolved into an all-day, 12-team double-elimination extravaganza.

Brentwood graduates, dating back to the '70s, donate class baskets every year.

"The gifts and the help are amazing," said Shannan Mitchell, a past recipient. "They've touched so many people's lives helping them through their journey"

In this community, no one fights alone.

"To see it evolve each year and it keeps getting bigger and bigger, it's really beautiful," volunteer Hannah Mitchell said.

It's a campaign that extends beyond just Brentwood.

"If more people did what we were doing, the world could just change," said Taryn Frey, who is on the board of directors. "It could be a better place."