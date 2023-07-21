Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman partners with Aerie Real Foundation

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gold-medal winning Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman was in the Pittsburgh area on Thursday to help spread some good news and charity.

Raisman was in town for the American Eagle Outfitter's golf outing and the company announced the creation of the Aeria Real Foundation -- a charitable fund that will donate money to nonprofits that educate and empower local teenagers and young adults.

Raisman says that Aerie's mission is near and dear to her heart, so she's excited for this new partnership.

She also presented one of the fund's first donations -- a $100,000 check to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. 

