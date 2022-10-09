Oliver Citywide Academy to continue remote instruction through October 17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy is extending remote instruction for students once again.

This development comes after a 15-year-old student assaulted a teacher there weeks ago.

Remote instruction will continue through Oct. 17.

The district said they want to give teachers and staff more time to prepare for the return of in-person learning, as they're still addressing the trauma and mental health needs following the assault.

The student involved has been charged and remains in a juvenile facility.