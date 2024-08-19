Democratic National Convention's oldest delegate is from Pittsburgh area

DNCs oldest delegate is from the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Democratic National Convention is underway, with over 4,000 delegates from around the nation gathering in Chicago.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano found, the oldest delegate in attendance this year is from the Pittsburgh area.

At age 95, Angie Gialloreto has attended every Democratic National Convention since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was nominated and elected president.

This year, the Wilkins Township woman thinks Kamala Harris is a winner.

"I am so excited about this election," she said. "It's a woman. Yes, it's a woman, and I'm living to see it. By the grace of God, I'm here to work for this woman."

It's hard to find a more ardent Democrat than Gialloreto. She still chairs her Democratic committee in Wilkins Township and serves on the state committee. And like many other Democrats, she was saddened to see President Biden leave the race but says his action has united the party.

"You've been to conventions where the party has not been united?" Delano asked.

"Absolutely," Gialloreto said.

"Is the party united this year?" Delano asked.

"Very much so," Gialloreto said.

But after all the divisions of recent years, she feels Harris can unite Americans across the political spectrum.

"Be you a Democrat, be you a Republican or an independent, we are all one family," she said. "And that's what I thrive on, being one family."

So, how does she feel being the oldest of the 4,000 delegates in Chicago?

"I feel ancient, like I'm living on borrowed time," Gialloreto said.

"I'm in awe," she added. "I'm just an old lady who still believes in the Democratic Party."

Gialloreto does not think she will attend the 2028 convention.