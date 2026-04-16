The old Pittsburgh International Airport terminal could be repurposed as a film studio

A new push is underway to convert the old terminal building at the Pittsburgh International Airport into a film studio.

Last fall, the old terminal was shuttered as the airport opened its new, $1.7 billion landside terminal and now the Pittsburgh Film Office is pushing to convert the building into a filming location.

The film office's proposal has been dubbed "Terminal P" and is complete with a new website with several officials included in the push to turn the old facility into a location that could attract Hollywood.

"Pack your bags. We're shooting in Pittsburgh," a banner on the site reads.

The proposed redesign of the terminal would convert the space into a 440,000 square-foot production location with 60-foot ceilings, according to the Terminal P website.

"With a skilled workforce and Pennsylvania's competitive film tax incentives, Terminal P isn't just a creative choice — it's a smart financial decision," the website reads. "Whether you're planning your next blockbuster film, a new television series, or cutting-edge digital content, Terminal P at Pittsburgh International Airport stands ready to deliver."

Proposed plans have been announced to transform the old terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport into a film studio. Terminal P

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is among those included who recorded statements as part of the push to convert the airport space, saying that he's thrilled to invite filmmakers, producers and creatives to choose Pittsburgh's brand new production facility for their next project.

"This isn't just about making movies," said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis in a recorded message. "It's about making Pittsburgh a premier destination for the motion picture industry."

Allegheny County Airport Authority spokesperson Bob Kerlik told KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the agency is supportive of the Pittsburgh Film Office's plans to position the site as a potential filming location as a way to generate economic impact for the region until a final decision on the old terminal building is made.