DEP responds to oil sheen on river near Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is responding to an oil sheen on the river near Point State Park.

A spokesperson for the DEP would only say that the department is aware and responding to the incident. No other details were provided.

Photos from above the river show splotches ontop of the water near the Point.

(Photo: Dennis Lane)

