Man and teens charged after toilet paper prank gone wrong in Ohio

A man and five teenagers are facing charges after a toilet paper prank gone wrong, according to police in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

The Upper Arlington Police Division said in a news release on Thursday that the charges stem from an altercation involving the man and the five teens on Nottingham Road in Franklin County on Sept. 5.

Officers, according to the news release, became aware of the altercation after a video of the incident was posted to social media. The news release said the video shows the man "aggressively driving his vehicle" toward the five teens, who toilet-papered his house, and making "threatening comments about carrying a firearm."

Police said no 911 calls or requests for service were made on Sept. 5, and the department launched an investigation after seeing the video. All people involved, including witnesses, were interviewed, police said. Based on the investigation, charges were then filed on Thursday.

The man, who was not identified by police, faces aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving charges. The five teens, who were also not identified by police, face trespassing charges. The teens' cases will be referred to the Upper Arlington Juvenile Diversion Program.

"The City of Upper Arlington and the Police Division take incidents like this very seriously. We encourage all residents—if you ever see concerning behavior or hear threatening remarks—to call 911 immediately so that officers can respond without delay," police said in the news release on Thursday.