2 beloved teachers in Ohio killed in crash while dropping son off at college

Two beloved teachers from Cleveland, Ohio, were killed in a fiery car crash while dropping their eldest son off at college in North Carolina.

CBS affiliate WOIO reported that Maria Nunney and her husband, Donald Nunney, died in a crash near Chapel Hill on Aug. 15. The crash reportedly happened around 1:20 p.m. on Interstate 85 north and Interstate 40 east near Chapel Hill when their minivan went off the road and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Donald Nunney, 55, was driving while Maria Nunney, 50, was in the passenger seat, WOIO reported. The TV station reported that the couple's two youngest children, ages 14 and 9, were severely injured in the crash. The family was on the way to dropping their oldest son off at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. WOIO reported that he was in a separate vehicle that pulled over after the crash.

"Their entire world has changed," Sgt. Tyler Tucker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WOIO.

Donald Nunney and Maria Nunney were longtime teachers with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, WOIO reported.

"They were just incredible teachers, loving and attentive and committed parents," Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, told the outlet. "They were active in the community. Their loss has hit everyone so hard that it is unimaginable for their family and their children. So shocking and heartbreaking and just devastating."

The crash is under investigation. The district school year began on Aug. 18, and additional resources are available for students and staff.