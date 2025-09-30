Ohio sex trafficking sting leads to 135 arrests

A statewide sex trafficking sting in Ohio led to more than 130 arrests, authorities said.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said in a news release on Monday that "Operation Next Door" resulted in 135 arrests. The news release said the people were looking to buy sex, including from minors.

After serving search warrants at nine massage parlors, authorities said 32 people were arrested on felony charges, and the other 103 were charged with engaging in prostitution or solicitation.

The news release added that 67 potential human trafficking survivors were referred to health-care and social-services organizations.

"Operation Next Door was named to highlight the proximity and prevalence of human trafficking," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in the news release. "Too often, we are lulled into the false narrative that these crimes happen only in the shadows. This is simply not true – human trafficking occurs in plain sight and, unfortunately, may even be fueled by your co-workers or neighbors."

A 76-year-old priest and two teachers were among the people arrested, the attorney general's office said.

More than 100 law enforcement agencies participated in "Operation Next Door" last week.

"Operations like this send a clear message: Those who seek to exploit others will be held accountable. ... We are proud to join law enforcement agencies across the state in this unified effort to protect the vulnerable and uphold the dignity of every single person in our community," Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in the news release.