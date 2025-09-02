2 Ohio residents charged with trafficking over $100K worth of cocaine into Pennsylvania

Two Ohio residents are facing charges and are accused of trafficking over $100,000 worth of cocaine into western Pennsylvania.

Office of Attorney General agents, along with investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, and Patterson Township police, stopped a vehicle Saturday in Beaver Falls and recovered five kilograms of cocaine, according to a media release from Attorney General Dave Sunday. The recovered drugs are worth an estimated $110,000, officials said.

The driver proceeded down an embankment before police stopped the vehicle. Agents found the bag containing cocaine in the trunk.

The suspects, Darnell Lawson, 45, and Taylor Suggs, 31, each are charged with felony drug trafficking. Bail for each was set at $1 million.

"Communities are safer when law enforcement works together, and this stoppage of a high-level drug-trafficking operation is an example of that," Attorney General Sunday said. "Our office will continue to be a leader and willing partner in unified efforts to cut trafficking pipelines and hold accountable dealers who often subject communities to violence as they protect their lucrative, illegal trade."

"This investigation is a testament to the commitment and collaboration between the DEA, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Together, we are dismantling drug organizations operating in Pennsylvania," Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Thomas Hodnett said.

The investigation remains ongoing.