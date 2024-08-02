3 police officers in Ohio stabbed during SWAT standoff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three officers were stabbed and the suspect was killed by police during a SWAT standoff in Columbus, Ohio.

The standoff on Thursday evening began when officers were called to a home on Cherryberry Drive for a report of a domestic incident, CBS affiliate WBNS-TV reported. After police showed up at the residence, it reportedly turned into an hours-long standoff.

During the standoff, police told the TV station that three officers were stabbed and at least one SWAT officer shot at the man, killing him. The suspect was later identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Wheeler, the TV station said.

WBNS-TV reported that the officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two have been released from the hospital as of Friday evening, WNBS-TV reported.

"I am grateful beyond words to share that all three of our injured officers are expected to recover. Please join me in praying for them and their families," Columbus Public Safety Director Kate Pishotti said in a statement, according to the TV station.

It is not clear what led up to the stabbing or which officer killed the suspect. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.