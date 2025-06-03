Ohio man tried to kill dog after $500 euthanasia quote, authorities say

A man in Ohio tried to kill his dog after receiving a quote for euthanasia for hundreds of dollars, authorities said.

In a news release on Monday, the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Richard Orth is facing an animal cruelty charge in connection with the attack last month.

Officials said Orth brought his elderly dog, Tinkerbell, to the Animal Hospital of Delhi Hills on Anderson Ferry Road on May 23. There, a veterinarian said the dog needed to be euthanized and quoted Orth a price of $500, the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

The press release said when staff left the room, Orth was heard on audio from the room saying, "Go be with God. I won't let you suffer. $500 is highway robbery."

The 59-year-old Ohio man allegedly strangled the dog, causing injuries to its neck and throat. Tinkerbell was then euthanized, authorities said.

"There's no excuse for what happened here," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in the news release. "Our office is committed to holding those accountable who harm animals."

The East Price Hill man was indicted on Monday on a charge of cruel treatment of companion animals. He faces up to one year in prison, officials said.

Delhi Hills is in Hamilton County. It is a suburb of Cincinnati.