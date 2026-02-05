Ohio man leads investigators to remains believed to be missing 17-year-old girl

An Ohio man considered a suspect in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Indiana led investigators to what are believed to be her remains, the Hocking County Sheriff's Office announced this week.

The sheriff's office said that on Feb. 1, 39-year-old Tyler Thomas, who is incarcerated in Franklin County, led investigators to a location in Perry County where he said he had buried 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee.

Buzbee was reported missing to police in Fishers, Indiana, on Jan. 6. The sheriff's office said the investigation led to Columbus, where Thomas lives. According to CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV, Thomas had initially met Buzbee through online gaming.

Hailey Buzbee (Photo provided by Fishers Police Department)

Thomas allegedly admitted to picking Buzbee up, though he said he later dropped her off on the side of the road in western Ohio. However, as the investigation continued, the sheriff's office said authorities determined Thomas wasn't telling the truth.

After searching Thomas' property, investigators said they found evidence that led to charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and tampering with evidence.

On Sunday, Thomas led several agencies, including the FBI, to Perry County, where the sheriff's office said remains believed to be Buzbee's were found. They were sent to the Licking County Coroner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

The day after, detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at a short-term rental property that had been connected to Thomas. During their search, the sheriff's office said they recovered forensic evidence that may indicate a crime happened there.

In a statement on Wednesday, the FBI's Cincinnati office confirmed it was involved in the investigation and offered condolences to Buzbee's family.

"The investigation is being driven by the pursuit of justice for Hailey," the FBI said. "Due to the many locations and jurisdictions involved, as well as the ongoing nature of the investigation, there is not a timeline for when more information can be released. This is dependent on where the facts and evidence lead and any resulting charges that may be filed."