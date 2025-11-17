Man accused of kidnapping woman and keeping her in his mom's basement in Ohio

A man in Toledo, Ohio, is accused of kidnapping a woman and keeping her in the basement of his mother's home.

CBS affiliate WHIO reported that 29-year-old Deontay Buchanan faces a list of charges, including kidnapping to terrorize or to inflict serious harm on the victim or another, in connection with the incident. He was charged on Monday after being arrested on Sunday.

The 29-year-old man kidnapped the woman in his mom's basement and refused to let her leave, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. The man allegedly choked the woman, threatened her with a knife and punched her in the face while he kept her in the basement. He also reportedly stole the victim's iPhone.

The woman had injuries to her throat, court documents obtained by WHIO show, and had to go to the hospital for treatment.

Buchanan, at last check, was in the Lucas County Jail, held on $100,000 bond, according to the news outlet.

The relationship between the man and the victim was not immediately known.