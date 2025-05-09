High school lacrosse player in Ohio dies from injuries suffered during game

A high school lacrosse player in Ohio died from injuries he suffered during a game this week.

Dylan Veselic died on Thursday after sustaining injuries during Bay High School's lacrosse game against Olmsted Falls High School on Tuesday, his family said on social media.

CBS affiliate WOIO reported that the 16-year-old sophomore was taken to a local hospital before he was flown to another hospital for emergency surgery.

A statement posted to the Bay Village boys lacrosse team's X account from the Veselic family said they are "deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond." The family's message asked for prayers.

Bay High School Athletics said on social media that Veselic was "an amazing student athlete, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates."

"Dylan's enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to help others made him a role model for his peers," the statement added.

The school district shared a picture of a memorial at Veselic's locker. Sticky notes with messages blanketed his locker, and bouquets of flowers were placed on the ground.

There was also a prayer service at Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village on Thursday.

"Dylan was a great kid," Father Dan Schlegel of Saint Raphael Catholic Church told WOIO. "He was a teammate, and that was really important for us to note that he wasn't about himself."

Bay Village is in Cuyahoga County, about 15 miles west of Cleveland.