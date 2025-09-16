Bodies pulled from river in Ohio identified as missing 9-year-old girl and father

A missing 9-year-old girl and her father were identified as the two people whose bodies were pulled from the Great Miami River in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, authorities said.

In a post on Tuesday on X, the Dayton Police Department said the bodies found in the river near West Riverview and West Monument avenues were 9-year-old Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and her father, 28-year-old Oscar Garcia. The two were last seen on Sept 11, police said.

Scarlibeth Garcia Montes (left) and her father Oscar Garcia (right) Credit: Dayton Police Department/Facebook

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death for each person, police said on social media. It was not immediately clear how the two ended up in the river.

"We extend our condolences to the Garcia family and ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time," Dayton police said on social media.

First responders were called to the area after a caller reported seeing a body in the water around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. Multiple units responded to the scene, including the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the dive team with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department.

Police said Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and Oscar Garcia were last seen on Sept. 11 around 5:45 a.m. Their vehicle was located in the parking lot near CODE Credit Union, and the girl's shoes, socks, keys, a tablet and cell phone were found near the river, officials said.

Dayton police's homicide unit is investigating. No other information was released on Tuesday.