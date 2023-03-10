DeWine says removal of contaminated soil from East Palestine train derailment site has stalled

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he's worried about contaminated soil that has been excavated but not removed from the site of a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

DeWine said only about 3,000 tons of soil has been removed after it was dug up from under the tracks, leaving more than 24,000 still at the site.

He said the Ohio EPA is worried threats of future contamination can't be fully eliminated until the contaminated soil is removed from East Palestine.

"The needs of this community are essentially getting lost in all this red tape, and piles of hazardous soil must not continue to sit stagnant in East Palestine," said DeWine. "While I understand the steps the U.S. EPA is taking to ensure that the waste is disposed of in a safe and proper matter, the fact that waste removal has stalled is outrageous."

DeWine said he's calling on the U.S. EPA and Norfolk Southern to find and authorize more sites to take the waste to immediately. He said the U.S. EPA is going above and beyond regulations and is requiring pre-approval before disposing of and transporting contaminated soil from the site.

The U.S. EPA said the excavation process of contaminated soil may cause "additional odors" and Norfolk Southern is paying to temporarily relocate residents.