Norfolk Southern paying to temporarily relocate residents because of odors during contaminated soil excavation

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay for residents near the site of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to temporarily relocate because excavating contaminated soil may cause "additional odors," the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said.

At the agency's request, the company will help residents within a mile of the derailment site, which includes parts of Beaver County. The EPA said assistance may include temporary lodging, travel, food and clothing.

The EPA said it's continuing "round-the-clock" air monitoring and its mobile laboratory is conducting a route near the excavation.

On Saturday, Norfolk Southern started excavating contaminated soil at the derailment site. In an update from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday, he said removing the tracks, excavating the soil and reconstructing the rails should be done by April 30.

Officials continue to say the air and water in East Palestine are safe though residents complain of symptoms like headaches and rashes.

Residents who want help can call the 24-hour Norfolk Southern resource hotline at 800-230-7049 or visit the Family Assistance Center at Abundant Life Church in New Waterford, Ohio.