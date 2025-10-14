5-year-old girl in Dayton, Ohio, killed in shooting

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, authorities said.

The Dayton Police Department said in a social media post that officers were called to Nicholas Road on Oct. 10 just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 27-year-old father and his 5-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds. Police said they were sitting in a vehicle when it was shot at multiple times. The two were taken to local hospitals. The girl was pronounced dead, police said, adding that the man's wound was "non-life threatening." His exact condition was not immediately clear.

On Oct. 14, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the 5-year-old girl as Legaci Taylor.

"This incident is obviously extremely tragic," Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said, according to the Dayton Daily News. "It's tragic for the family, it's tragic for the officers that had to respond to this and render first aid to this 5-year-old and it's tragic to the community."

Sheldon, according to the newspaper, encouraged people from seeking "street justice."

"That's what we want to avoid," Sheldon reportedly said. "We want them to come forward with that information so that we can use it and get justice for this victim."

Authorities are investigating. It was not immediately clear if there were any suspects or arrests. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the police at 937-333-1232.