Ohio governor orders flags at half-staff for National Guard Airmen killed in Iran

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three service members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

The U.S. military's Central Command confirmed Friday that all six U.S. service members were killed the previous day when an aerial refueling aircraft taking part in operations against Iran crashed in western Iraq.

"The loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM said in its statement, shared on social media.

CBS News learned Saturday that one of the victims was Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, an airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing.

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who represents the Columbus area in Congress, offered condolences to Simmons's family on social media, and Simmons's mother spoke with CBS affiliate WBNS about his death.

The other two victims were identified Saturday night as Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; and Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio.

Gov. DeWine said on social media Friday night said he was advised by the state's adjutant general that Koval, Angst and Simmons were deployed in the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing.

The Pentagon said Saturday the incident is still under investigation.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of their funerals. The flag lowering order will be updated upon the official confirmation of the identities of the airmen by the U.S. Department of War, Gov. DeWine said in a statement on Saturday.