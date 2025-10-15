2 children in Ohio charged with attempted murder and rape in brutal attack on 5-year-old girl

A 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl have been charged with attempted murder and rape in connection with an attack on a 5-year-old girl in Cleveland, authorities in Ohio said.

Prosecutors charged the two children with attempted murder, rape, felonious assault, kidnapping and strangulation after the attack last month, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Local outlets reported that they were charged in juvenile court.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office added that it is not releasing any more information at this time due to the "sensitive nature of this case."

The 5-year-old girl's mother told CBS affiliate WOIO that her daughter was beaten, assaulted and "scalped" on Sept. 13 in a field near East 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue. She reportedly said her daughter was "unrecognizable" after the attack.

"What I saw was unbelievable," the girl's mother told WOIO. "My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body. Her eyes were filled with blood. Her lips and mouth were filled with blood."

After being dropped off at a family member's home on Sept. 13, the girl's mom said her daughter walked out the front door and was attacked at some point in the field, though the circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.

When the mom returned to the home, she saw her daughter being treated by first responders.

"I literally saw the worst thing ever," the mom told WOIO.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating. In a post on Facebook from Oct. 7, the department said it could not release more information "due to the sensitive nature of this case," adding that investigators do not want to "jeopardize the integrity of the investigation and compromise the privacy and constitutional rights of those involved."