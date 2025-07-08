1-year-old girl in Ohio dies after being attacked by family dog

A 1-year-old girl died after being attacked by her family's pit bull in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, last week.

CBS affiliate WRTF reported that the girl died on July 2 after being attacked by the dog in her home. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell told the TV station that the girl's death "was instantaneous."

Deadly dog attack in Ohio

Law enforcement was called to the family's Dover Township home around 6 p.m. on July 2 for reports of a dog attack, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. Dover Township is about 48 miles south of Akron.

Campbell said 911 dispatchers initially could not hear anyone on the call, but when they called back, the girl's mother told them the family's dog had killed her child.

The sheriff told WOIO that first responders found the 1-year-old girl with bites to her face and throat.

"It was about as terrible of a ordeal as we've come across in a long time," Campbell reportedly said.

Her mother told police that she and her daughter were walking around the house when the attack happened, WTRF reported. The woman also suffered injuries while trying to get the dog away from her child. The child's father was not home during the attack, officials said.

WTRF reported that the family has three dogs, including the pit bull, which was euthanized on the day of the attack.

Campbell, according to the TV station, said he does not expect any charges to be filed, adding he believes it was an accident. The investigation is ongoing.