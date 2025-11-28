Ohio has 2 of the best dive bars in America, new ranking says

Two dive bars in Ohio were included on USA Today's list of the best dive bars in America.

O'Malley's in the Alley in Cincinnati and Threes Above High in Columbus were recognized by USA Today as two of the best dive bars in the nation. The list, which was released earlier this month, highlights 30 dive bars that are "worth the road trip."

"These spots define their communities as much as they serve them," USA Today said.

O'Malley's in the Alley, on West Ogden Place, opened in 1892 and is the second-oldest bar in Cincinnati. The bar's "battered woodwork, tin ceilings and Irish flags" provide a unique atmosphere for a friendly hangout or when watching a Reds or Bengals game.

The bar offers a variety of food and drink options, including its famous burger. In a post on Facebook, O'Malley's in the Alley was excited to receive the honor, adding, "Come see what all the fuss is about."

Threes Above High on North High Street is a popular spot for Ohio State University students. When you walk through its door, the bar promises a good time and lifelong memories.

"Guess giving people a place to be themselves and have a good time is a tougher ask than we imagined, but we clearly got that part figured out," the bar said in a post on Instagram. "Anyway…cheers."

The post also thanked the staff and people for their ongoing support of the bar.