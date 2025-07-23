3 police officers injured in ambush shooting in Ohio, officials say

Three police officers were wounded and a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday afternoon in an industrial area of Lorain, Ohio.

Elyria Police Chief James Welsh told reporters officers on patrol were ambushed by a man firing a high-powered rifle. Officers returned fire, he said.

He said it is unclear if the suspect, a 28-year-old man from Lorain whom Welsh did not name, was killed by the officers or shot himself. Welsh said the man is believed to have acted alone.

"This was an ambush situation" on River Bend Drive about 1 p.m., Welsh said. Details about a possible motive were not disclosed. "At this point, we can confirm that he's a lone gunman."

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said in a phone interview that Lorain officers will get counseling to help process the shooting of their colleagues.

The wounded officers' names were not immediately released. Two officers were flown to a trauma center, while the third was initially treated at Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital, Bradley said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that he was briefed on the shooting. In a post on X, he said it "appears to have been a targeted attack on law enforcement."

State Rep. Joe Miller said he is "praying for the quick and full recovery" of the injured officers in a post on X

"My thoughts are also with the families of the officers in this difficult moment. I thank our brave law enforcement officials who acted to protect Lorain," the lawmaker posted to the social media site.