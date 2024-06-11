O'Hara Township police warning residents after several attempted break-ins in Fox Chapel

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in O'Hara Township are warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after several attempted break-ins were reported in neighboring Fox Chapel.

"It's unfortunate, but it's the kind of the way things are in the world today."

Officers in O'Hara Township began investigating after a homeowner on Bentley Drive reported a prowler lurking outside early Friday morning.

Forty-eight hours later and less than two miles away, several homeowners along Dorseyville Road in Fox Chapel notified police that someone tried to break into a window in the back of both homes around 4 a.m. Sunday.

"Having faith in our police system and security in houses. I think that always be vigilant and lock your doors, lock your windows," said resident Anne Dolan.

When police in O'Hara Township got wind of the similar activity in neighboring Fox Chapel, they immediately sent out an alert to its residents, reminding folks to stay vigilant in their homes by keeping all doors and windows locked and reporting suspicious activity to police.

"It's good to know the police are putting out information from people to try and keep the neighborhood safe," Sharpsburg's Brittany Borsody said.

Most people in the community tell KDKA-TV that they feel safe in their homes, and wouldn't do anything differently in light of the recent crimes.

However, they say they're thankful the police are taking it seriously.

"Our house, we feel, is protected by angels, and that's how we look at it," Fox Chapel's Leila Roger said.

This investigation has been turned over to Allegheny County police. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.